Matt Lewis

Matt Lewis is a senior columnist at The Daily Beast and the author of Too Dumb to Fail: How the GOP Betrayed the Reagan Revolution to Win Elections (And How It Can Reclaim Its Conservative Roots). A frequent guest on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and a former CNN political contributor (from 2016-2020), Matt has provided political commentary on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” C-SPAN, PBS NewsHour, and ABC’s “Nightline,” to name a few. Matt’s writing has appeared in outlets such as The Wall Street Journal,GQ,The Washington Post, The Week, Roll Call, Politico, The Telegraph, The Independent, and The Guardian—and he has been quoted or cited by major media outlets including New York Magazine, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the New York Post, and the Associated Press. Matt previously served as senior contributor for The Daily Caller and, before that, as a columnist for AOL’s Politics Daily. Matt currently hosts his own podcast and YouTube show, “Matt Lewis & The News,” which features interviews with some of America’s top thinkers, authors, and newsmakers. He also co-hosts The DMZ show on Bloggingheads.TV. Matt grew up in Frederick County, Maryland, and graduated from Shepherd College (now Shepherd University) in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. He lives with his family in Charles Town, West Virginia.

