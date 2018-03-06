Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

On the Field with...Tom Brady

by

Don’t miss this action-packed and comprehensive look at the life and achievements of an NFL legend!

With more Super Bowl appearances than any other player in NFL history, Tom Brady is a sports icon. From his college days as a backup quarterback at University of Michigan to his record-breaking number of winning seasons with the New England Patriots, this new and comprehensive biography gives fans a firsthand look at the highs and lows of the superstar’s life and career, complete with stats and photographs.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Sports & Recreation

On Sale: September 4th 2018

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780316486071

