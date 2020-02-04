Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Unicorns Who Saved Christmas
Can a troop of unicorns really save Christmas in this delightful and hilarious unicorn-holiday picture book mash up?Read More
It’s Christmas Eve, and Santa’s reindeer are sick with the chicken pox. They can’t pull his sleigh, so Santa needs some serious help. Will the unicorns save Christmas despite coming down with a case of hiccups? Or will Christmas have to be canceled?
