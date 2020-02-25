Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Mortification of Fovea Munson
Fovea Munson is nobody’s Igor. True, her parents own a cadaver lab where they perform surgeries on dead bodies. And yes, that makes her gross by association, at least according to everyone in seventh grade. And sure, Fovea’s stuck working at the lab now that her summer camp plans have fallen through. But she is by no means Dr. Frankenstein’s snuffling assistant!
That is, until three disembodied heads, left to thaw in the wet lab, start talking. To her. Out loud.
What seems like a nightmare, or bizarre hallucination, is not. Fovea is somebody’s Igor, all right. Three somebodies, actually. And they need a favor.
With a madcap sense of humor and a lot of heart (not to mention other body parts), this is a story about finding oneself, finding one’s friends, and embracing the moment.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Equal parts screwball comedy, coming-of-age story, and tearjerker-I loved, loved, loved it!"—Varian Johnson, author of The Great Greene Heist
"Fovea is a normal girl existing in a suddenly off-kilter world, and her struggle to help her family and newfound friends is relatable and satisfying."—Publishers Weekly
"Heider's tale is darkly comic and wholly original. Despite the gruesome premise, this is more comedy than horror."—SLJ
"While the book occasionally overdoes the absurdity, readers will still appreciate this offbeat exploration of life and death."—BCCB
"I absolutely adore this book! The Mortification of Fovea Munson is not only hilariously zany, and clever, it's also full of heart. Mary Winn Heider is a brilliant new voice in kid's books."—Newbery Award winner, Matt de la Pe?a
"In her hilarious debut, Heider has crafted a unique plot interweaving gory bits dripping in pun-filled humor and a realistic tween-age drama about losing friends and finding oneself. This one's bound to have wide appeal."—Booklist
"Hilarious and disgusting in equal measure. In other words, exactly what you've been waiting for."—Adam Gidwitz, Newbery Honor?winning author of The Inquisitor's Tale