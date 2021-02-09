The Gilded Page
The Gilded Page

The Social Lives of Medieval Manuscripts

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541675087

USD: $30  /  CAD: $38

ON SALE: October 12th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Europe / Medieval

PAGE COUNT: 352

A breathtaking journey into the hidden history of medieval manuscripts, from the Lindisfarne Gospels to the ornate Psalter of Henry VIII 

Medieval manuscripts can tell us much about power and art, knowledge and beauty. Many have survived because of an author’s status—part of the reason we have so much of Chaucer’s writing, for example, is because he was a London-based government official first and a poet second. Other works by the less influential have narrowly avoided ruin, like the book of illiterate Margery Kempe, found in a country house closet, the cover nibbled on by mice. Scholar Mary Wellesley recounts the amazing origins of these remarkable manuscripts, surfacing the important roles played by women and ordinary people—the grinders, binders, and scribes—in their creation and survival.  

Untitled is the story of the written word in the manuscript age. Rich and surprising, Untitled shows how the most exquisite objects ever made by human hands came from unexpected places. 

