Mary Wellesley
Mary Wellesley is a former research affiliate at the British Library, where she still teaches medieval language and literature. A frequent contributor to the London Review of Books, she completed her PhD at University College London. She lives in London.Read More
By the Author
Untitled on medieval manuscripts
A breath-taking journey into the hidden history of medieval manuscripts, from Beowulf to ShakespeareUntitled is the story of the written word in the pre-Gutenberg age.…