Tales from the Odyssey, Part 2

After twenty years of fighting monsters, angering gods and goddesses, and surviving against the odds, Odysseus is more desperate than ever to return to his family. But first he will have to explore yet another strange land. And when he finally does return home, he will have yet more dangerous enemies to face.



This is the exciting conclusion to the series by best-selling author Mary Pope Osborne, retelling Homer’s Odyssey, one of the most thrilling adventure stories of all time.



This volume includes:



Book Four: The Gray-Eyed Goddess

Book Five: Return to Ithaca

Book Six: The Final Battle