The Sun Shines Everywhere

A celebration all the different people and cultures under the sun from Mary Ann Hoberman, award-winning and bestselling author of the You Read to Me, I’ll Read to You series.



Throughout history, from dinosaurs and ancient Rome to today’s bustling playgrounds and cafes, one thing binds us all together: the sun! Beloved author Mary Ann Hoberman weaves together timely themes of valuing diversity, building community, and caring for the environment in this rhyming picture book about how the power of sunshine inspires and unites us all around the world.



With joyous art from illustrator Luciano Lozano, this perfect rhyming read-aloud reminds us that all life is precious, and all life shares one sun–and the sun shines everywhere!