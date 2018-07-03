Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Luciano Lozano
Luciano Lozano studied illustration at EINA, Barcelona, where he still lives and works, collaborating with newspapers, magazines, and children’s book authors worldwide. This is his debut children’s book in the U.S.
By the Author
The Sun Shines Everywhere
A celebration all the different people and cultures under the sun from Mary Ann Hoberman, award-winning and bestselling author of the You Read to Me,…