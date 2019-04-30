Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Miss Mary Mack
A lively picture book adaptation of the well-known children’s hand-clapping rhyme, perfect for the whole family.Read More
Everyone knows some version of this popular children’s hand-clapping rhyme, but in this adaptation, the elephant’s fateful jump over the fence is just the beginning of the fun. Popular children’s author Mary Ann Hoberman has elaborated on this well known tale to create an absurdly funny story children will want to sing, chant, read, and clap to again and again.