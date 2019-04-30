Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Miss Mary Mack

Miss Mary Mack

by

Illustrated by

A lively picture book adaptation of the well-known children’s hand-clapping rhyme, perfect for the whole family.

Everyone knows some version of this popular children’s hand-clapping rhyme, but in this adaptation, the elephant’s fateful jump over the fence is just the beginning of the fun. Popular children’s author Mary Ann Hoberman has elaborated on this well known tale to create an absurdly funny story children will want to sing, chant, read, and clap to again and again.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Elephants

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780316537346

LB Kids Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: New edition

Reader Reviews