SIDELINE CEOdelves into the unique psychology and daily preparation and gameplan execution of some of America’s most respected leaders—the coaches who have led hugely successful programs to win it all. Included among those whom Marty interviewed for SIDELINE CEO are: Nick Saban, Dawn Staley, Mack Brown, Doc Rivers, John Calipari, Tim Corbin, Roy Williams, Tom Izzo, Joe Gibbs, and many others.In talking to these sideline CEOs, Marty develops a set of leadership pillars that include:Packed with insight, candor and keen storytelling from some of the greatest coaches of all time, SIDELINE CEO offers valuable takeaways that go beyond the game and apply to the boardroom, the classroom, and can help set intentions for winning in our daily lives.