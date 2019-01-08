Marty Smith is one of ESPN’s most popular and recognized reporters and hosts who currently covers a variety of sports including college football, basketball, both the NFL and NBA, NASCAR and others. Smith’s features and reporting are often seen on ESPN platforms including SportsCenter and ESPN.com. Smith, who joined ESPN in 2006, launched his own show Marty Smith’s America in August 2017 on ESPN2. Smith also co-hosts the popular radio show Marty and McGee on ESPN Radio.





From 2007-2014, Smith was ESPN’s lead NASCAR reporter for both SportsCenter and the former NASCAR Now program. Prior to joining ESPN, Smith was a senior writer for NASCAR.com. A Radford University graduate, Smith covered sports for daily newspapers in Roanoke and Lynchburg, Va., before joining NASCAR.com.