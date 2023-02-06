Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Sideline CEO
Leadership Principles from Championship Coaches
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
From ESPN’s authentic, popular, and intrepid correspondent Marty Smith—SIDELINE CEO details key leadership principles Marty has learned from championship coaches he’s interviewed over the past two decades.
SIDELINE CEO delves into the unique psychology and daily preparation and gameplan execution of some of America’s most respected leaders—the coaches who have led hugely successful programs to win it all. Included among those whom Marty interviewed for SIDELINE CEO are: Nick Saban, Dawn Staley, Mack Brown, Doc Rivers, John Calipari, Tim Corbin, Roy Williams, Tom Izzo, Joe Gibbs, and many others.
In talking to these sideline CEOs, Marty develops a set of leadership pillars that include:
Packed with insight, candor and keen storytelling from some of the greatest coaches of all time, SIDELINE CEO offers valuable takeaways that go beyond the game and apply to the boardroom, the classroom, and can help set intentions for winning in our daily lives.
SIDELINE CEO delves into the unique psychology and daily preparation and gameplan execution of some of America’s most respected leaders—the coaches who have led hugely successful programs to win it all. Included among those whom Marty interviewed for SIDELINE CEO are: Nick Saban, Dawn Staley, Mack Brown, Doc Rivers, John Calipari, Tim Corbin, Roy Williams, Tom Izzo, Joe Gibbs, and many others.
In talking to these sideline CEOs, Marty develops a set of leadership pillars that include:
- Building vital TRUST within the organization.
- Creating open lines of COMMUNICATION.
- DELEGATING responsibility—and thereby empowerment—to your coaches and players.
- Establishing and sustaining the RIGHT CULTURE in your program.
- MANAGING CRISES and adversity.
- EVOLVING with the game, the players and society, and always challenging your team.
Packed with insight, candor and keen storytelling from some of the greatest coaches of all time, SIDELINE CEO offers valuable takeaways that go beyond the game and apply to the boardroom, the classroom, and can help set intentions for winning in our daily lives.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use