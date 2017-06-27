Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Building The Foundations Of Secure Attachment And Independence

The mighty bond between parent and child is one of the enduring wonders of psychology. John Kennell and Marshall and Phyllis Klaus bring decades of research, insight, and clinical practice into one book that offers parents, and those who care for them during pregnancy, everything they need to know to enhance this essential relationship. This important work explores the effects of various birth practices and situations—prenatal testing, labor support, testing of newborns, breast feeding, prematurity, and adoption—on the parents' feelings and on the development of later attachment and independence.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology

On Sale: October 1st 1996

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 268

ISBN-13: 9780201441987

Trade Paperback
