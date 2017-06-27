Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Marshall H. Klaus
By the Author
The Doula Book
For an entire generation of new parents, this warm, expert work has become the standard guide to the shortest, easiest, and healthiest childbirth. Now a…
Your Amazing Newborn
Your Amazing Newborn celebrates a baby's extraordinary abilities in the first hours and days of life. Marshall and Phyllis Klaus take parents and all those…
Bonding
The mighty bond between parent and child is one of the enduring wonders of psychology. John Kennell and Marshall and Phyllis Klaus bring decades of…