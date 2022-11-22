Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

What Got You Here Won't Get You There
How Successful People Become Even More Successful

by Marshall Goldsmith

On Sale

Apr 8, 2014

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Books Logo

ISBN-13

9781401330125

Genre

Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Careers / General

Description

Whether you are near the top of the ladder or still have a ways to climb, this book serves as an essential guide to help you eliminate your dysfunctions and move to where you want to go.

Marshall Goldsmith is an expert at helping global leaders overcome their sometimes unconscious annoying habits and attain a higher level of success. His one-on-one coaching comes with a six-figure price tag. But, in this book, you get Marshall’s great advice without the hefty fee!

“Marshall Goldsmith is one of the most credible thought leaders in the new era of business.” — The Economist

“For over a decade I have worked with Marshall in corporations and seen him teach. In my opinion, he is the best at what he does, bar none. He has that rare combination that makes a great teacher-thought leadership, classroom management, and presence.” — Vijay Govindarajan, professor and director, Center for Global Leadership, Tuck School, Dartmouth University

“America’s preeminent executive coach.” — Fast Company

