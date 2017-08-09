The Revenge of the Dwarves

Though hailed a hero by his people, the course of life has not run smooth for the battle-weary Tungdil the dwarf. But there is no rest for this warrior yet – as he must now find the strength to face the most formidable enemy the kingdom has ever encountered . . .



A new evil has risen from the depths of the earth to terrorize the land of Girdlegard. Monstrous creatures – half-orc, half-älfar – are roaming the kingdom, leaving a trail of death and destruction in their wake. These merciless hybrids are on a mission to obtain the most powerful weapon known to the dwarf race – and whoever holds this weapon will control the world.



Then when the fossilized Magus Lot-Ionan is stolen, Tungdil spies total disaster on the horizon. With the very existence of the dwarves under threat, he will have to resort to his trusty double ax and risk everything he knows to save his country from annihilation . . .



Hold your breath for THE REVENGE OF THE DWARVES, the next thrilling installment in this spectacular fantasy epic from international bestselling author Markus Heitz