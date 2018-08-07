As the editor of a home cooking website, I hear a lot of stories from readers about their successful home preserving projects-almost always accompanied by the question, "Any ideas for what to make with this?" I am thrilled to now be able to point them to Marisa McClellan's gorgeous new cookbook, which is full of ideas ranging from jam-sweetened granola to weeknight skillets with sauerkraut.—Emma Christensen, managing editor for Simply Recipes

All of Marisa's books are essential volumes in my kitchen--her recipes check all the right boxes: useful, reliable, creative, and full of flavor. But The Food In Jars Kitchen might just be my favorite one yet. Now every one of my precious jars will find its best purpose, whether slathered on a roast chicken, swirled into a cake, or stirred into a cocktail. Best of all, the recipes in this book are for the comforting and unfussy food I love to eat, each one shared with the warmth and gentle authority that have made Marisa's books so accessible and invaluable to all of us over the years.—Alana Chernila, author of Eating From the Ground Up, The Homemade Kitchen, and The Homemade Pantry

One can eat-or give away-only so many jams or pickles on their own. Marisa has not only given me delicious destinations for my garden creations, but also justification for planting and preserving more! And I know that I'll make many of her recipes with store-bought preserves, because they sound so good that they stand on their own.



—Martha Holmberg, coauthor of Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables

Instead of letting jams and pickles languish in your fridge (guilty), you could be using them to lacquer chicken wings, swirl into pancakes, and perk up salad dressings. Marisa McClellan gives us the nudge and the tools we need to liven up our cooking, just by remembering the powerhouses we have waiting in the fridge door.—Kristen Miglore, Creative Director of Genius at Food52 and author of Genius Recipes and Genius Desserts