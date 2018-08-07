Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Food in Jars Kitchen
140 Ways to Cook, Bake, Plate, and Share Your Homemade Pantry
Marisa McClellan wants everyone to know that a pantry full of homemade jams, jellies, salsas, and pickles can do a whole lot more than accompany toast. They can add bold bursts of flavor to your home cooking! In her fourth book, she provides 140 recipes for incorporating preserves into everyday dishes. It is as simple as stirring applesauce into a dish of baked oatmeal, brushing apricot jam onto a whole chicken, or building your pasta salad with a jar of pickled vegetables. Recipes include:
- Jam-Filled Biscuits
- Preserved Lemon Hummus
- Strawberry Basil Pizza
- Jam-Lacquered Chicken Wings
- Lemon Curd and Blueberry Tart
- Pantry Sangria
As one of the most beloved voices in canning and preserving, Marisa serves as a kitchen muse to help each reader complete the cycle of empty jar to empty jar. Add The Food in Jars Kitchen to your collection, an inspired workhorse of delicious eats.
Praise
