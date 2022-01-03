Two technology and innovation leaders reveal dozens of tactics that enabled them to accomplish seemingly impossible reforms in organizations of all types and sizes



Hack Your Bureaucracy will show you how to get big things done and make a lasting impact, whether you just started your first entry-level job, run the entire company, or just feel trapped by your condo association bylaws. The authors are two former White House officials with broad experience in the public and private sectors. Nick Sinai, now a venture capitalist and Harvard professor, was the US Deputy Chief Technology Officer when Marina Nitze came on board to improve one of the world’s most dysfunctional bureaucracies—the US Department of Veterans Affairs—where it seemed impossible to get even the smallest thing done. But Nitze figured out ways to make lasting changes in a short time—like enrolling over a million veterans in healthcare, consolidating VA’s nearly 2,000 different websites and phone numbers, and dramatically improving veterans’ trust in the system. Nitze has gone on to co-found crisis management firm Layer Aleph, where she tackles everything from improving vaccination programs to the foster care system.



Nitze and Sinai apply their experience in government, business, and academia to offer an accessible and entertaining book on bureaucracy-busting. It explores one of the central misunderstandings of leadership: change doesn’t happen just because the person in charge declares it should, even if that person is the CEO of your company or President of the United States. The instigator of massive change is often an employee who takes matters into their own hands.



Hack Your Bureaucracy addresses the reality that bureaucracies are explicitly designed not to change on a dime. And, while deep respect for an existing organization juxtaposed against a fierce urgency for change may seem paradoxical, navigating those conflicting forces is the key to making a lasting impact. The word “hack” can be interpreted in many ways—some negative—in today’s world. But Hack Your Bureaucracy shows how the best bureaucracy hackers are not insubordinate; instead, they’re able to employ “healthy irreverence.” It features dozens of strategies, from making authentic allies and building your case for change to understanding the DNA of your organization and figuring out how to use the bureaucracy against itself. Alongside Nitze and Sinai’s own stories, they offer concrete examples from their fellow bureaucracy-hackers who employed these tactics in the toughest, largest, and most complex of environments—whether it’s a Fortune 500 company, a university, non-profit, government agency, or even a local PTA.