Marina Nitze

Marina Nitze is a Public Interest Technology fellow at New America. She was most recently the chief technology officer of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, where she built the first agency digital service team, bringing in top technical talent for tours of duty within the agency to help transform how the United States serves and honors its veterans. She was formerly senior advisor to U.S. Chief Technology Officer Todd Park and also the first entrepreneur-in-residence at the U.S. Department of Education. Prior to government, she ran the business process re-engineering firm the Type-A Way and wrote the book Business Efficiency for Dummies. She lives in Seattle, WA.



Nick Sinai is a Senior Advisor at Insight Partners. Nick works with existing portfolio companies in the data and software sectors, and identifies new opportunities for investment in these sectors. Nick also advises portfolio companies on policy, regulatory, and government markets. Nick is currently a board member at BrightBytes and worked closely with Virgin Pulse. She lives in Westwood, MA.