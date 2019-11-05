This nostalgic, fully-illustrated history of boy bands — written by culture critic and boy band stan Maria Sherman — is a must-have for diehard fans of the genre and beyond.





The music, the fans, the choreography, the clothes, the merch, the hair. Long after Beatlemania came and went, a new, unstoppable era of the boy band emerged, fueled by good looks and even greater hooks. The pop phenomenon that dominated the 1990s and 2000s has left a long-lasting mark on culture, and it’s time we celebrate it. Written by a super fan — pop culture journalist Maria Sherman — for super fans, Larger than Life is the definitive guide to boy bands, with a mix of serious fandom and a tongue-in-cheek attitude.





Larger the Life begins with a brief history of male vocal groups, touching on The Beatles, the Jackson 5, and Menudo before diving into the building blocks of these beloved acts in “Boy Bands 101.” Sherman then moves on the heart of the book – which focuses on bands like New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, and One Direction, before ending with the ongoing K-pop explosion and what’s next for boy bands. Included throughout are Tiger Beat-inspired illustrations, capsule histories of the swoon-iest groups, in-depth investigations into one hit wonders, and sidebars dedicated to conspiracy theories, dating, in-fighting, haters, fan fiction, fashion (Justin and Britney in denim, of course) and so much more.





Informative, intelligent, funny, and never, ever fan-shaming, Larger Than Life is the first and only text of its kind — the ultimate celebration of boy bands and proof that this once maligned music can never go under-appreciated.