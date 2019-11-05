Maria Sherman

Maria Sherman is a cultural critic and boy band stan living in Brooklyn, NY. She is a senior writer at Jezebel and previously worked as a Managing Editor at Gizmodo Media Group, Senior Correspondent at Fuse TV and contributor at BuzzFeed Music. She has written for NPR, Vulture, SPIN, Rolling Stone and many other quality publications her mother has never heard of before. Also, Harry Styles ruined her life.