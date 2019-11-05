Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Maria Sherman
Maria Sherman is a cultural critic and boy band stan living in Brooklyn, NY. She is a senior writer at Jezebel and previously worked as a Managing Editor at Gizmodo Media Group, Senior Correspondent at Fuse TV and contributor at BuzzFeed Music. She has written for NPR, Vulture, SPIN, Rolling Stone and many other quality publications her mother has never heard of before. Also, Harry Styles ruined her life.Read More
By the Author
Larger Than Life
This nostalgic, fully-illustrated history of boy bands -- written by culture critic and boy band stan Maria Sherman -- is a must-have for diehard fans…