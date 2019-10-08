Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

You Can't Do It Alone

A Widow's Journey Through Loss, Grief and Life After

by

With

A widow and a mental health expert on coping with grief provide a supportive guide for anyone dealing with traumatic loss.

When FOX11’s weather anchor Maria Quiban Whitesell’s husband Sean was diagnosed with Glioblastoma (GBM), a deadly form of brain cancer, she was completely unprepared. How would she possibly explain what was happening to their young son, Gus? How should she respond when people ask inappropriate questions? What about just dealing with the details of the day-to-day?


In You Can’t Do It Alone, Whitesell tells her story and teams up with licensed therapist Lauren Schneider to provide readers with a roadmap for walking through illness, death and grief. Whitesell and Schneider explore:
  • Discussing a serious diagnosis in an honest, clear manner
  • Navigating control over life when you feel no control
  • Finding your support group
  • Dealing with memories, family and friends
  • Helping balance work, caregiving, parenting and much, much more
Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Death, Grief, Bereavement

On Sale: June 9th 2020

Price: $24.98 / $30.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549101854

What's Inside

