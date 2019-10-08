You Can't Do It Alone

A widow and a mental health expert on coping with grief provide a supportive guide for anyone dealing with traumatic loss.



When FOX11’s weather anchor Maria Quiban Whitesell’s husband Sean was diagnosed with Glioblastoma (GBM), a deadly form of brain cancer, she was completely unprepared. How would she possibly explain what was happening to their young son, Gus? How should she respond when people ask inappropriate questions? What about just dealing with the details of the day-to-day?





Discussing a serious diagnosis in an honest, clear manner

Navigating control over life when you feel no control

Finding your support group

Dealing with memories, family and friends

Helping balance work, caregiving, parenting and much, much more

In, Whitesell tells her story and teams up with licensed therapist Lauren Schneider to provide readers with a roadmap for walking through illness, death and grief. Whitesell and Schneider explore: