Maria Quiban Whitesell

Maria Quiban Whitesell greets millions of Los Angeles viewers daily each morning as FOX11’s weather anchor. Prior to joining the Good Day LA/FOX 11 Morning News team, she was the chief weather anchor for the Orange County News Channel, and before that, meteorologist for NBC Hawaii News 8 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Emmy Award-winning news anchor and broadcast meteorologist is also familiar to many around the world from her appearances in film and television including Clint Eastwood’s Bloodwork, Bruce Almighty, Stepbrothers, Criminal Minds, Cold Case and many others.



Lauren Schneider, LCSW is a nationally recognized authority on Children’s Grief and has provided trainings for mental health clinicians, educators, clergy, health care providers and graduate students. Lauren is the author of Children Grieve Too: A Handbook for Parents of Grieving Children. Lauren maintains a private practice in Los Angeles specializing in grief and loss.

