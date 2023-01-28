“The incredible array of herbal remedies and recipes, easy gardening guidelines, and beautiful plant photography make this one of the best DIY herb books ever. I will use it again and again as reference guide, and highly recommend it for everyone interested in medicinal plants and herb gardening.” — Rosemary Gladstar, herbalist and author



“With Maria’s thorough and practical guidance you’ll soon have your hands in the dirt, the sun on your face, and baskets brimming with your herbal harvests. Whether you are just starting an herb garden or you’ve been at it for years, this is the book to inspire and inform you along the way.” — Rosalee de la Forêt, RH(AHG), author of Alchemy of Herbs: Transform Everyday Ingredients into Foods and Remedies That Heal

“Grow Your Own Herbal Remedies is not just an ordinary gardening book, but a beautiful exposé of an herbalist's garden planted with intention and purpose! Maria thoughtfully and thoroughly provides us with the tools and information to grow our own personalized herbal gardens.” — Marlene Adelmann, founder and director of The Herbal Academy

“Once the garden gate is open, the plants you need in your life appear. Maria provides a pathway to welcoming plants into your life with growing instructions, simple tips, and recipes. The secret to potent herbal remedies is often the love that goes into making your own, and this book is the perfect guide.” — Susan Leopold, PhD, director of United Plant Savers

“Maria has created a beautiful, inspiring book that shares her joyful knowledge of growing and preparing medicinal herbs for health and well-being. We will use this book often for its practical, tangible wisdom. Thank you, Maria!" — Tammi Hartung, author of Homegrown Herbs