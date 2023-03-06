Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Only She Came Back
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Only She Came Back

by Margot Harrison

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Nov 14, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668632581

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Thrillers & Suspense / Crime

Description

A chilling contemporary thriller about an unlikely friendship between a true-crime fan and a former high school classmate suspected of murdering her boyfriend, perfect for fans of Holly Jackson and Courtney Summers.

On July 28 at 6:30 p.m., Kiri Dunmore walks out of the desert wearing her boyfriend’s sweatshirt, covered in his blood. Dazed and on the verge of unconsciousness, she tells a cashier that he’s still out there and most likely dead. The disappearance of Callum Massey, a “survival guru” with hundreds of thousands of YouTube followers, rocks the nation. And Kiri is a prime suspect.
 
Back in Kiri's hometown, true-crime fanatic Sam is completely hooked on the case—especially now that she recognizes the suspect as shy Katie from high school. Although they didn’t know each other well, that doesn’t stop Sam from reaching out to befriend her old classmate.
 
But when Kiri starts to confide in her, Sam realizes there’s more to the story than she had imagined. Can she keep Kiri’s secrets even though revealing them could put her where she's always longed to be—at the center of the story?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"A clever, twisted tale of taking lies (and influencer likes) way too far, this book has enough paranoia and red herrings to satisfy the most suspicious murderino."—Ellie Marney, author of None Shall Sleep
Read More Read Less