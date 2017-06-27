In the only book that gives a mother something positive to do for her baby in the critical first trimester, Margie Profet, an award-winning scientist, details for the first time how pregnancy sickness improves the chances of having a healthy baby.Profet shows that pregnancy sickness is a highly evolved mechanism designed to shield the developing embryo from potentially harmful natural toxins found in many foods and beverages as well as in various other substances in the environment. By providing a comprehensive look at pregnancy sickness—what it is, how it works, how to manage it, and how to choose which foods to eat and which to avoid—this book offers both comfort and help to an expectant mother and essential protection for her developing baby. Pregnancy Sickness is the proactive guide to a healthy baby that every pregnant woman should read.