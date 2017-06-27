Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Margie Profet
Margie Profet is a 1993 MacArthur Prize Fellowship—winning evolutionary biologist. A graduate of both Harvard and the University of California, Berkeley, she is a scientist at the University of Washington, Seattle.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Pregnancy Sickness
In the only book that gives a mother something positive to do for her baby in the critical first trimester, Margie Profet, an award-winning scientist,…