Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Around the World in Eighty Games
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Around the World in Eighty Games

From Tarot to Tic-Tac-Toe, Catan to Chutes and Ladders, a Mathematician Unlocks the Secrets of the World's Greatest Games

by Marcus Du Sautoy

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Nov 7, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541601291

Genre

Nonfiction / Mathematics / Essays

Description

An award-winning mathematician explores the math behind the games we love and why we love to play them

Where should you move first in Connect 4? What is the best property in Monopoly? And how can pi help you win rock paper scissors?

Spanning millennia, oceans and continents, countries and cultures, Around the World in Eighty Games gleefully explores how mathematics and games have always been deeply intertwined. Renowned mathematician Marcus du Sautoy investigates how games provided the first opportunities for deep mathematical insight into the world, how understanding math can help us play games better, and how both math and games are integral to human psychology and culture.

For as long as there have been people, there have been games, and for nearly as long, we have been exploring and discovering mathematics. A grand adventure, Around the World in Eighty Games teaches us not just how games are won, but how they, and their math, shape who we are.  
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less