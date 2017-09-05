Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Calculating the Cosmos
How Mathematics Unveils the Universe
More from Ian Stewart
Do Dice Play God?
A celebrated mathematician explores how math helps us make sense of the unpredictableWe would like to believe we can know things for certain. We want…
Significant Figures
A celebrated mathematician traces the history of math through the lives and work of twenty-five pioneering mathematiciansIn Significant Figures, acclaimed mathematician Ian Stewart introduces the…
In Pursuit of the Unknown
The seventeen equations that form the basis for life as we know itMost people are familiar with history's great equations: Newton's Law of Gravity, for…
Professor Stewart's Cabinet of Mathematical Curiosities
Knowing that the most exciting math is not taught in school, Professor Ian Stewart has spent years filling his cabinet with intriguing mathematical games, puzzles,…
Professor Stewart's Casebook of Mathematical Mysteries
Acclaimed writer and mathematician Ian Stewart's third miscellany of mathematical curios and conundrums. In Professor Stewart's Casebook of Mathematical Mysteries, acclaimed mathematician Ian Stewart presents…
Professor Stewart's Hoard of Mathematical Treasures
Opening another drawer in his Cabinet of Curiosities, renowned mathematics professor Ian Stewart presents a new medley of games, paradoxes, and riddles in Professor Stewart's…
Professor Stewart's Incredible Numbers
Renowned mathematician Ian Stewart uses remarkable (and some unremarkable) numbers to introduce readers to the beauty of mathematics.At its heart, mathematics is about numbers, our…
Visions of Infinity
Acclaimed writer and mathematician Ian Stewart investigates history's most important and elusive math problemsFor every problem mathematicians solve, another awaits to perplex and galvanize them.…
Why Beauty Is Truth
At the heart of relativity theory, quantum mechanics, string theory, and much of modern cosmology lies one concept: symmetry. In Why Beauty Is Truth, world-famous…
Flatterland
First there was Edwin A. Abbott's remarkable Flatland, published in 1884, and one of the all-time classics of popular mathematics. Now, from mathematician and accomplished…
Letters to a Young Mathematician
Mathematician Ian Stewart tells readers what he wishes he had known when he was a student. He takes up subjects ranging from the philosophical to…
Nature's Numbers
"It appears to us that the universe is structured in a deeply mathematical way. Falling bodies fall with predictable accelerations. Eclipses can be accurately forecast…