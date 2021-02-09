Marcus Du Sautoy

Marcus du Sautoy is the Simonyi professor for the public understanding of science and professor of mathematics at the University of Oxford. He is author of six books and a play I is a Strange Loop (in which he was also lead actor). He has presented numerous radio and TV series including a four-part landmark TV series for the BBC called The Story of Maths. He works extensively with a range of arts organizations bringing science alive for the public from The Royal Opera House to the Glastonbury Festival. du Sautoy is a fellow of the Royal Society, a recipient of the Berwick Prize, the Zeeman Medal, and the Michael Faraday Prize, and received an OBE for services to science. He lives in London.