

After a thirty-year career working with some of the world’s wealthiest people and most successful entrepreneurs, Marco Greenberg discovered the common denominator in each person’s success: they were all acting on what Greenberg defines as our “primitive” instincts.



While the term may be fraught — associated with being crude and unsophisticated — in Primitive, Greenberg outlines this characteristic as something much more profound. It’s the drive that leads us to obsess over our mission. It’s the instinct that lets us ignore conventions and think up new solutions to old problems. It’s the force of passion and dedication that could lead to innovation, if only we know how to harness it.



By ROAMING as primitives do — and being Relentless-Oppositional-Agnostic-Messianic- Insecure-Nuts-Gallant — Primitive teaches anyone how to unleash each trait to maximize results in work and in life.

