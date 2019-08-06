Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Marco Greenberg
Marco Greenberg is the president of Thunder11, a strategic communications firm based in New York City and focusing on healthcare, technology and public affairs. He’s served as an adjunct professor teaching marketing at NYU, and entrepreneurship and PR at Fordham University. In addition to Entrepreneur, Greenberg contributes to a variety of publications including New York Daily News, The Good Men Project and WeWork Creator Magazine.Read More
By the Author
Primitive
After a thirty-year career working with some of the world's wealthiest people and most successful entrepreneurs, Marco Greenberg discovered the common denominator in each person's…