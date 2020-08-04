Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Primitive
Tapping the Primal Drive That Powers the World's Most Successful People
“Marco Greenberg’s Primitive captures insights and advice that everyone can use to thrive in the constantly evolving workplace.”
–Daniel H. Pink, New York Times bestselling author of When, Drive and To Sell Is Human
As a close advisor to visionary startup founders and established CEOs, Marco Greenberg discovered something about the most successful people he knew: They had remarkable instincts, and they trusted them. They had an intuitive grasp of when to ignore convention. No matter how sophisticated, they could access something else–something primitive.
It’s a loaded term. But as Greenberg dug deeper, he saw a mindset that helped certain people to overcome challenges that stopped others cold. From a former roadie for the rap group N.W.A to a rock-star brain surgeon, from young tech billionaires to a top-ten college football coach, Greenberg demonstrates how a range of successful people–those he calls “primitives”–ignore what they “should” do and instead tap a primal drive to power ahead. At a moment when old institutions are being swept away, we can’t afford to play by the same civilized rule book. Primitive helps us understand how some of our deepest, inborn traits are essential to navigating this world of dizzying change.
The key is to go ROAMING: to be Relentless in pursuing our biggest goals; to have the courage to be Oppositional; and to choose an Agnostic approach rather than specialize. To adopt a Messianic spirit, so your work becomes not just a job but a true calling; to embrace the advantages of being Insecure; and to reap the benefits of sometimes acting a little Nuts; and finally, to realize that being Gallant and noble in following one’s passions delivers the ultimate rewards.
At any stage of your career, making primitive moves can be the key to success in work and in life.
"Primitive provides a path forward to unleash your inner entrepreneur."— Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
"Bringing together research and storytelling, Marco Greenberg provides a brilliant guide to success and happiness. Replete with sound--sometimes counterintuitive--advice, Primitive can help you navigate the challenges of modern life."— Tal Ben-Shahar, author of New York Times bestseller, Happier
"Primitive is the best cross between a business book and a self-help book, filled with inspiring personal stories of people who succeeded by taking risks and challenging the status quo, at once practical and idealistic. This book could change your life."— Alan Lightman, author of international bestseller, Einstein's Dreams; physicist and MIT professor of humanities
"Primitive reminds us that business is actually very personal, instinctual and often emotional. A fellow hugger, Marco Greenberg has written a book that will inspire and instruct you on how to proactively hunt for a range of professional opportunities that await--no matter where you are in your career journey."—Jack Mitchell, bestselling author of Hug Your Customers and chairman of the Mitchell Stores
"Insightful, practical, and inspiring. Marco is a gifted writer and thinker. You can apply the lessons from his book in your professional and personal lives. Now more than ever, we need a jolt of primitive energy."—Jeremy Abbate, publisher, Scientific American
"There's nothing primitive about Macro Greenberg's understanding of what makes some entrepreneurs successful and others not. In Primitive he's written a roadmap you can use to start--or restart--your career in business."—Paul Sagan, managing eirector at General Catalyst and former CEO of Akamai Technologies
"Marco Greenberg and his book, Primitive, demonstrate that a relentless spirit is the key not just to a winning football team, but a winning life."—Dan Mullen, head football coach, University of Florida
"Marco Greenberg has written a book speaking to all ages but, most particularly, to the new Z generation populating our colleges and universities. They are the creative and innovative generation and this book speaks to their heart, as well as to their DNA."—Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University
"We all have a primitive side that sparks new ways of problem solving. While the daily grind often blocks us from reaching our potential, Marco Greenberg reveals the secrets to tapping into that innovative spirit."—Kathleen Kelly Janus, author of Social Startup Success