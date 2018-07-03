The Breakers

New York Times bestselling author Marcia Muller is at her page-turning best in The Breakers, as she digs into a particularly disturbing corner of San Francisco’s history–one that Sharon McCone may not escape alive?Ä¶



Sharon gets a request from her former neighbors the Curleys. Their usually dependable daughter, Chelle, hasn’t answered their calls in over a week. Would Sharon check on her?



Chelle, a house flipper, has been living at her latest rehab project: a Prohibition-era nightclub known as the Breakers, formerly a favored watering hole for San Francisco’s elite, now converted into a run-down apartment building. There’s something sinister about the quirky space, and Sharon quickly discovers why. Lurking in a secret room between two floors is a ghastly art gallery: photos and drawings of mass murderers, long ago and recent. Jack the Ripper. The Zodiac and Zebra killers. Charles Manson. What, an alarmed Sharon wonders, was Chelle doing in this chamber of horrors?



And as Sharon begins to suspect that the ghoulish collage may be more than just a leftover relic of the Breakers’ checkered history, her search for Chelle becomes a desperate race against the clock before a killer strikes again.



“[Marcia Muller’s] stories crackle like few others on the mystery landscape.” — San Francisco Examiner & Chronicle



“Muller undoubtedly remains one of today’s best mystery writers.” — Associated Press