The In Between

This heartbreaking story—perfect for fans of If I Stay and Five Feet Apart—follows a girl swept up in the magic of her first love, until it all comes to a tragic end that might lead her into the afterlife itself.

After bouncing around in foster homes for most of her childhood, seventeen-year-old Tessa Jacobs doesn't believe she deserves love—not from her adoptive parents, and certainly not from anyone at school.But everything changes when she has a chance encounter at the local movie theater with Skylar, a senior from a neighboring town who's a true romantic. Their budding relationship quickly leads to the kind of passionate love you only see in the movies. And Tessa starts to believe she might be deserving of a happy ending after all.When tragedy strikes, Tessa wakes up alone in the hospital with no memory of how she got there. And Skylar has passed away. As Tessa begins her relentless search for answers, Skylar's spirit reaches out to her from the other side. Desperate to see him one last time, Tessa must unravel the pieces of their relationship—and the truth might even lead her into the afterlife itself.