Marc Klein
Marc Klein has written many well-known screenplays including the romantic comedy classic Serendipity, as well as Mirror, Mirror, a reimagining of the Snow White fairy tale. The In Between is his debut novel and the basis for the upcoming film from Paramount Pictures. Klein resides in Los Angeles.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The In Between
A heartbreaking story of love and loss -- perfect for fans of If I Stay and Five Feet Apart. Soon to be a motion picture…