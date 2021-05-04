25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

Outliers
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Outliers

The Story of Success

by Malcolm Gladwell

Regular Price $9.99

Mass Market
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Audiobook CD Unabridged
Mass Market
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover See All

Regular Price $9.99

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 1, 2009. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jun 1, 2009

Page Count

384 Pages

Publisher

Back Bay Books Logo

ISBN-13

9780316056281

Genre

Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Decision-making & Problem Solving

Description

Learn what sets high achievers apart — from Bill Gates to the Beatles — in this #1 bestseller from “a singular talent” (New York Times Book Review).

In this stunning book, Malcolm Gladwell takes us on an intellectual journey through the world of “outliers”–the best and the brightest, the most famous and the most successful. He asks the question: what makes high-achievers different?

His answer is that we pay too much attention to what successful people are like, and too little attention to where they are from: that is, their culture, their family, their generation, and the idiosyncratic experiences of their upbringing. Along the way he explains the secrets of software billionaires, what it takes to be a great soccer player, why Asians are good at math, and what made the Beatles the greatest rock band.

Brilliant and entertaining, Outliers is a landmark work that will simultaneously delight and illuminate.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"In the vast world of nonfiction writing, Malcolm Gladwell is as close to a singular talent as exists today...Outliers is a pleasure to read and leaves you mulling over its inventive theories for days afterward."—David Leonhardt, New York Times Book Review
"The explosively entertaining Outliers might be Gladwell's best and most useful work yet...There are both brilliant yarns and life lessons here: Outliers is riveting science, self-help, and entertainment, all in one book."—Gregory Kirschling, Entertainment Weekly
"No other book I read this year combines such a distinctive prose style with truly thought-provoking content. Gladwell writes with a high degree of dazzle but at the same time remains as clear and direct as even Strunk or White could hope for."—Atlanta Journal Constitution
Read More Read Less