Darling Baby
Darling Baby

by

ISBN-13: 9780316330626

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: June 1st 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / New Baby

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
Beloved artist Maira Kalman shows us that a darling baby is all you need to see everything with new eyes

Based on the journal she kept during the first months she spent with her new granddaughter, Maira Kalman brings to life the tiny and grand moments of one summer by the sea, brimming with beauty and love. Like the classics Tell Me Again About the Night I was Born and More, More, More Said the Baby, this book offers young children an irresistible window into a time when they were the center of their family’s world. New parents and grandparents will delight in the exploration of how nothing makes an ordinary day more extraordinary than sharing it with a baby.



