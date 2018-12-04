Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Consider the Platypus

Consider the Platypus

Evolution through Biology's Most Baffling Beasts

by

Illustrated by

Interested in the origins of the species? Consider the Platypus uses pets such as dogs and cats as well as animal outliers like the axolotl and naked mole rat to wittily tackle mind-bending concepts about how evolution, biology, and genetics work.

Consider the Platypus explores the history and features of more than 50 animals to provide insight into our current understanding of evolution. Using Darwin’s theory as a springboard, Maggie Ryan Sandford details scientists’ initial understanding of the development of creatures and how that has expanded in the wake of genetic sequencing, including the:
  • Peppered Moth, which changed color based on the amount of soot in the London air;
  • California Two-Spotted Octopus, which has the amazing ability to alter its DNA/RNA not over generations but during its lifetime;
  • miniscule tardigrade, which is so hearty it can withstand radiation, lack of water and oxygen, and temperatures as low as -328°F and as high 304 °F;
  • and, of course, the platypus, which has so many disparate features, from a duck’s bill to venomous spur to mammary patches, that scientists originally thought it was a hoax.

Surprising, witty, and impeccably researched, Sandford describes each animal’s significant features and how these have adapted to its environment, such as the zebra finch’s beak shape, which was observed by Charles Darwin and is a cornerstone of his Theory of Evolution. With scientifically accurate but charming art by Rodica Prato, Consider the Platypus showcases species as diverse as the sloth, honey bee, cow, brown kiwi, and lungfish, to name a few, to tackle intimidating concepts is a accessible way.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Wildlife

On Sale: August 27th 2019

Price: $29.99 / $38.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9780316418393

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Preorder Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Meet The Author: Maggie Ryan Sandford

Maggie Ryan Sandford is a science journalist, broadcast media producer, researcher, award-winning comedy writer, speaker, and performer. She has been published in Smithsonian, Slate, Nautili.us, National Geographic, mental floss, Glamour, ComedyCentral.com, The Onion’s A.V Club, and appeared regularly on All Things Considered and Freakonomics Tell Me Something You Don’t Know. She also worked as a research associate at the Science Museum of Minnesota, where she studied the way people engage with science. She lives in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Discover More