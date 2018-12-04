Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rodica Prato

Rodica Prato‘s award-winning pen-and-ink work has appeared in numerous magazines, newspapers, books and advertisements, including many of Martha Stewart’s books; the official map of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, drawn tree by tree; the Steinway history 88 Keys; a number of Garrison Keillor’s covers, and detailed illustrations for The White House Historical Association. She lives in New York City.

