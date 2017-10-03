The Girl With All the Gifts: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *

The USA Today bestseller





Every morning, Melanie waits in her cell to be collected for class. When they come for her, Sergeant keeps his gun pointing at her while two of his people strap her into the wheelchair. She thinks they don’t like her. She jokes that she won’t bite, but they don’t laugh.





The Girl With All the Gifts is a groundbreaking thriller, emotionally charged and gripping from beginning to end.

Melanie is a very special girl. Dr Caldwell calls her “our little genius.”