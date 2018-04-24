Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Boy on the Bridge
Booktrack Edition
The people thought the boy could save them, so they opened their gates and sent him out into the world.
To where the monsters lived.
Edition: Unabridged
"Carey writes with compassion and fire - strange and surprising and humane"—Lauren Beukes, author of The Shining Girls
"A terrifying, emotional page-turner that explores what it means to be human."—Kirkus
"Thoughtful and compelling"—RT Book Reviews
"A tense story with superbly rendered characters and the same blend of tragedy and hope."—SciFiNow
"[A] brilliant character study as much as a tense, satisfying post-apocalyptic thriller."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog
"The Boy on the Bridge is a careful companion, including thematic parallels that remind us, in sometimes horrific ways, that our actions always have wider consequences than we think."—NPR
"The stakes are higher than ever...action-packed...Fans of Carey and readers of Ben H. Winters or Steven Barnes will enjoy."—Library Journal
"Spectacular!"—Martina Cole, author of Betrayal
"Compelling . . . may leave you feeling shell-shocked."—SFX
"A cast of fascinating characters.... Readers will feel surprisingly welcome in this world."—The Mary Sue
"A wonderful trip back into the universe of The Girl With All the Gifts"—100 Percent Rock Magazine
"Humane, horrific and unputdownable."—Irish Times
"Heartfelt, remorseless and painfully human...as fresh as it is terrifying. A jewel."—Joss Whedon on Girl With All the Gifts
"Original, thrilling and powerful."—The Guardian on The Girl With All the Gifts
"Unique and terrifying."—Booklist (starred review) on The Girl With All the Gifts
"A great read that takes hold of you and doesn't let go."—John Ajvide Lindqvist, author of Let the Right One In on The Girl With All the Gifts
"...a brilliant work of science fiction, but even people who never read science fiction should absolutely read this one."—io9 on The Girl With All the Gifts