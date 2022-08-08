Orders over $45 ship FREE
The Book of Koli: Booktrack Edition
The Book of Koli: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
"A captivating start to what promises to be an epic post-apocalyptic fable" (Kirkus), The Book of Koli is the unforgettable story of a young boy struggling to find his place in a world where nature itself has turned against humanity.
Everything that lives hates us…
Beyond the walls of the small village of Mythen Rood lies an unrecognizable landscape. A place where overgrown forests are filled with choker trees and deadly seeds that will kill you where you stand. And if they don't get you, one of the dangerous shunned men will.
Koli has lived in Mythen Rood his entire life. He believes the first rule of survival is that you don't venture too far beyond the walls.
He's wrong.
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
"This is a beautiful book. Gripping, engaging, and absolutely worth the time it takes to burrow yourself into its reality. I can't recommend it highly enough."—Seanan McGuire on The Book of Koli
"Deeply humanistic, and full of lush characterization and worldbuilding...what a glorious beginning [The Book of Koli] is. M.R. Carey hefts astonishing storytelling power with plainspoken language, heartbreaking choices, and sincerity like an arrow to the heart. The Book of Koli is one of the best books I expect to read this year."
—Locus on The Book of Koli
"A captivating start to what promises to be an epic post-apocalyptic fable. Narrator Koli's inquisitive mind and kind heart make him the perfect guide to Carey's immersive, impeccably rendered world."—Kirkus on The Book of Koli
"The cadence and pacing of [Koli's] voice adds a depth and richness to the strange and malevolent world."—Booklist on The Book of Koli
"An exciting post-apocalyptic coming-of-age trilogy ... Readers will finish The Book of Koli eager to read the next installment."—Shelf Awareness on The Book of Koli
"Told in an enchanting, confessional first-person, we're with Koli all the way, from the stifling security of village life into the direst peril."—Daily Mail on The Book of Koli
"A highly imaginative fable."—Nerd Daily on the Book of Koli
"A thought-provoking and deeply engaging story ... profoundly and doggedly humane."—C. A. Fletcher on The Book of Koli
"Carey writes with compassion and fire - strange and surprising and humane."
—Lauren Beukes, author of The Shining Girls on The Boy on the Bridge
"Heartfelt, remorseless and painfully human...as fresh as it is terrifying. A jewel."—Joss Whedon on The Girl With All the Gifts
"A master storyteller." —io9