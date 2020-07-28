Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Mask of Mirrors

The Mask of Mirrors

by

The Mask of Mirrors is the unmissable start to the Rook & Rose trilogy, a darkly magical fantasy adventure in which a con artist returns to the city that betrayed her, determined to have her revenge–only to find that her fate might be to save it.

This is your past, the good and the ill of it, and that which is neither.
Arenza Lenskaya is a liar and a thief, a pattern-reader and a daughter of no clan. Raised in the slums of Nadezra, she fled that world to save her sister.

This is your present, the good and the ill of it, and that which is neither.
Renata Viraudax is a con artist recently arrived in Nadezra. She has one goal: to trick her way into a noble house and secure her fortune.

This is your future, the good and the ill of it, and that which is neither.
As corrupt nightmare magic begins to weave its way through the City of Dreams, the poisonous feuds of its aristocrats and the shadowy dangers of its impoverished underbelly become tangled-with Ren at their heart. And if she cannot sort the truth from the lies, it will mean the destruction of all her worlds.
Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

On Sale: January 19th 2021

Price: $26.98

ISBN-13: 9781549190919

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Rook & Rose