The Liar's Knot is the second book in the dark and dazzling Rook & Rose trilogy by M. A. Carrick, a magical fantasy adventure "perfect for those who like their revenge plots served with the intrigue of The Goblin Emperor, the colonial conflict of The City of Brass, the panache of Swordspoint, and the richly detailed settings of Guy Gavriel Kay" (Booklist, starred review).
Trust is the thread that binds us . . . and the rope that hangs us.
In Nadezra, peace is as tenuous as a single thread. The ruthless House Indestor has been destroyed, but darkness still weaves through the city’s filthy back alleys and jewel-bright gardens, seen by those who know where to look.
Derossi Vargo has always known. He has sacrificed more than anyone imagines to carve himself a position of power and influence among the nobility, hiding a will of steel behind a velvet smile. He'll be damned if he lets anyone threaten what he's built.
Grey Serrado knows all too well. Bent under the yoke of too many burdens, he fights to protect the city’s most vulnerable. Sooner or later, that fight will demand more than he can give.
And Ren, daughter of no clan, knows best of all. Caught in a knot of lies, torn between her heritage and her aristocratic masquerade, she relies on her gift for reading pattern to survive. And it shows her the web of darkness that traps her city.
But all three have yet to discover just how far that web stretches. And in the end, it will take more than knives to cut themselves free…
Rook & Rose
The Mask of Mirrors
The Liar’s Knot
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Utterly captivating. Carrick spins an exciting web of mystery, magic, and political treachery in a richly drawn and innovative world."—S. A. Chakraborty, author of The City of Brass
"The Mask of Mirrors kept me up reading way past my bedtime. A web of intrigue, magic, and the art of the con this novel will catch hold of your dreams and keep you from sleeping."—Mary Robinette Kowal, author of The Calculating Stars
“The Mask of Mirrors ushers you into the fascinating city of Nadezra, replete with complex politics, intricate magic, and mysteries that readers will be racing to unravel. Wonderfully immersive—I was unable to put it down.”
—Andrea Stewart, author of The Bone Shard Daughter
—Andrea Stewart, author of The Bone Shard Daughter
"For those who like their revenge plots served with the intrigue of The Goblin Emperor, the colonial conflict of The City of Brass, the panache of Swordspoint, and the richly detailed settings of Guy Gavriel Kay."—Booklist (starred review)
“The Mask of Mirrors is exactly the fantasy adventure novel you're craving: an escape into a vast, enchanting world of danger, secret identities, and glittering prose.”—Tasha Suri, author of Empire of Sand
“The richly layered city of Nadezra, combined with the deeply intertwined politics and rivalries of its residents, creates a perfect backdrop for the enchantment of Carrick's plot and characters. A fantastically twisty read.”
—Fran Wilde, author of The Bone Universe trilogy
—Fran Wilde, author of The Bone Universe trilogy
"Lush, engrossing, and full of mystery and dark magic, The Mask of Mirrors is sure to please fantasy readers looking to dial up the intrigue....Jump in and get swept away."—BookPage
“From the first page, I was utterly entranced by this glittering world filled with masked vigilantes, cunning conwomen, and dark magic. A sheer delight!”
—Katy Rose Pool, author of There Will Come A Darkness
—Katy Rose Pool, author of There Will Come A Darkness
“An intricate, compelling dream of a book that kept me turning pages, with a world and characters that felt deeply real and plenty of riveting twists and turns. I loved it!”
—Melissa Caruso, author of The Obsidian Tower
—Melissa Caruso, author of The Obsidian Tower
“The Mask of Mirrors is an absolute delight. A compelling tale richly layered with depth and complexity.”
—Marshall Ryan Maresca, author of the Maradaine Saga
—Marshall Ryan Maresca, author of the Maradaine Saga
"A tightly laced plot dripping with political intrigue. Carrick has built a strong foundation for things to come."—Publishers Weekly
"The Mask of Mirrors has it all: complex, believable characters; a fast-moving, intricate plot; rich details of attire, cuisine, religion, and so much more, all of which lead the reader to believe that Nadezra exists in more than dreams. This novel starts off strong and only gets better."—Jane Lindskold, author of The Firekeeper Saga
“A terrific heroine, intricate worldbuilding, and a bewitching combination of comedy-of-manners and action hooked me from the start and never let me go!”
—Sherwood Smith, author of Inda
—Sherwood Smith, author of Inda