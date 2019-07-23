Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Crow Planet

Crow Planet

Essential Wisdom from the Urban Wilderness

by

There are more crows now than ever. Their abundance is both an indicator of ecological imbalance and a generous opportunity to connect with the animal world. CROW PLANET reminds us that we do not need to head to faraway places to encounter “nature.” Rather, even in the suburbs and cities where we live we are surrounded by wild life such as crows, and through observing them we can enhance our appreciation of the world’s natural order. CROW PLANET richly weaves Haupt’s own “crow stories” as well as scientific and scholarly research and the history and mythology of crows, culminating in a book that is sure to make readers see the world around them in a very different way.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Nature / Birdwatching Guides

On Sale: January 14th 2020

Price: $24.98 / $30.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549129285

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews