Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
School Lunch
Unpacking Our Shared Stories
Bought or Brought? Memories of School Lunch Are a Fascinating Read Food often unites us in unexpected ways. Find yourself transported back in time to a school cafeteria-with any luck, on Taco Salad Day-with 70 interviews, vivid portraits, and elaborately re-imagined food photographs. Voices range from celebrities and chefs to a circus family, new immigrants, a creative dad whose illustrated lunch bags went viral, plenty of unlikely cultural mashups, and one genuine cafeteria lady: their stories are compelling, familiar, and foreign at the same time, forming a cultural time capsule. School Lunch celebrates our diversity and our shared experience. In their words:Read More
- “School lunch is one of the core reasons I became a chef.”-Marcus Sammuelson
- “My mom, God rest her soul, was not exactly Mom-of-the-Year on this kind of stuff. She worked full-time, that woman was not about to peel and slice fruit for me.”-Natalie Webster
- “I ate the same damn thing every day for six years.”-Micaela Walker
- “On the days when I didn’t have enough food there was always a reason to start or finish a fight.”-George Foreman
- “We were definitely a crusts-on family.”-Daphne Oz
- “I used to hate that feeling of walking into the lunchroom for the first time and not knowing where to sit.”-Chinae Alexander
- “Every kid had some good item to trade and I had f****** applesauce.”-Sam Kass
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use