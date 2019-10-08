“School lunch is one of the core reasons I became a chef.”- Marcus Sammuelson

“My mom, God rest her soul, was not exactly Mom-of-the-Year on this kind of stuff. She worked full-time, that woman was not about to peel and slice fruit for me.”- Natalie Webster

“I ate the same damn thing every day for six years.”- Micaela Walker

“On the days when I didn’t have enough food there was always a reason to start or finish a fight.”- George Foreman

“We were definitely a crusts-on family.”- Daphne Oz

“I used to hate that feeling of walking into the lunchroom for the first time and not knowing where to sit.”- Chinae Alexander

“Every kid had some good item to trade and I had f****** applesauce.”-Sam Kass

Food often unites us in unexpected ways. Find yourself transported back in time to a school cafeteria-with any luck, on Taco Salad Day-with 70 interviews, vivid portraits, and elaborately re-imagined food photographs. Voices range from celebrities and chefs to a circus family, new immigrants, a creative dad whose illustrated lunch bags went viral, plenty of unlikely cultural mashups, and one genuine cafeteria lady: their stories are compelling, familiar, and foreign at the same time, forming a cultural time capsule.celebrates our diversity and our shared experience. In their words: