Lucy Schaeffer

Lucy Schaeffer studied painting at Yale University, illustrated a children’s book and was a photo editor for Food and Wine Magazine before deciding her real home was behind a camera. Since then her bold, whimsical style and clear vision keep all of her photography fresh and inviting. Lucy lives in NYC with her husband and daughter, but she travels widely for assignments. She loves eating, traveling, and playing with kids, which makes shooting those subjects a treat!