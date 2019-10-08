Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lucy Schaeffer
Lucy Schaeffer studied painting at Yale University, illustrated a children’s book and was a photo editor for Food and Wine Magazine before deciding her real home was behind a camera. Since then her bold, whimsical style and clear vision keep all of her photography fresh and inviting. Lucy lives in NYC with her husband and daughter, but she travels widely for assignments. She loves eating, traveling, and playing with kids, which makes shooting those subjects a treat!Read More
