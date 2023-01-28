Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
The Independent Inventor's Handbook
The Best Advice from Idea to Payoff
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 27, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
How do you actually turn a million-dollar idea into a million dollars? From scribble-on-the-napkin to product-on-the market, The Independent Inventor’s Handbook explains everything a potential inventor needs to know and the tools he or she needs to use to take a raw concept and turn it into reality.
Written by Louis J. Foreman, creator of the PBS series Everyday Edisons and a holder of multiple patents, together with patent attorney Jill Gilbert Welytok, here’s a book that speaks directly to the inventive American—the entrepreneur, the tinkerer, the dreamer, the basement scientist, the stay-at-home mom who figures out how to do it better. (over one million of them file patents each year.) Here is everything a future inventor needs: Understanding the difference between a good idea and a marketable idea. Why investing too much money at the outset can sink you. The downside of design patents, and how best to file an application for a utility patent. Surveys, online test runs, and other strategies for market research on a tight budget. Plus the effective pitch (hint: never say your target audience is “everyone”), questions to ask a prospective manufacturer, 14 licensing land mines to avoid, “looks-like” versus “works-like” prototypes, Ten Things Not to Tell a Venture Capitalist, and how to protect your invention once it’s on the market. Appendices include a glossary of legal, manufacturing, and marketing terms, a sample nondisclosure agreement, and a patent application, deconstructed.
Written by Louis J. Foreman, creator of the PBS series Everyday Edisons and a holder of multiple patents, together with patent attorney Jill Gilbert Welytok, here’s a book that speaks directly to the inventive American—the entrepreneur, the tinkerer, the dreamer, the basement scientist, the stay-at-home mom who figures out how to do it better. (over one million of them file patents each year.) Here is everything a future inventor needs: Understanding the difference between a good idea and a marketable idea. Why investing too much money at the outset can sink you. The downside of design patents, and how best to file an application for a utility patent. Surveys, online test runs, and other strategies for market research on a tight budget. Plus the effective pitch (hint: never say your target audience is “everyone”), questions to ask a prospective manufacturer, 14 licensing land mines to avoid, “looks-like” versus “works-like” prototypes, Ten Things Not to Tell a Venture Capitalist, and how to protect your invention once it’s on the market. Appendices include a glossary of legal, manufacturing, and marketing terms, a sample nondisclosure agreement, and a patent application, deconstructed.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"This clear, thorough, and entertaining guide will be sought out by those who need practical help to bring their ideas for inventions to fruition. Highly recommended."—Joan Pedzich, Harris Beach PLLC, Rochester, NY, Library Journal