The Independent Inventor's Handbook
The Independent Inventor's Handbook

The Best Advice from Idea to Payoff

by Louis Foreman

by Jill Gilbert Welytok

ebook Digital original
ebook Digital original

On Sale

Jul 27, 2018

Page Count

242 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523507689

Genre

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Inventions

Description

How do you actually turn a million-dollar idea into a million dollars? From scribble-on-the-napkin to product-on-the market, The Independent Inventor’s Handbook explains everything a potential inventor needs to know and the tools he or she needs to use to take a raw concept and turn it into reality.

Written by Louis J. Foreman, creator of the PBS series Everyday Edisons and a holder of multiple patents, together with patent attorney Jill Gilbert Welytok, here’s a book that speaks directly to the inventive American—the entrepreneur, the tinkerer, the dreamer, the basement scientist, the stay-at-home mom who figures out how to do it better. (over one million of them file patents each year.) Here is everything a future inventor needs: Understanding the difference between a good idea and a marketable idea. Why investing too much money at the outset can sink you. The downside of design patents, and how best to file an application for a utility patent. Surveys, online test runs, and other strategies for market research on a tight budget. Plus the effective pitch (hint: never say your target audience is “everyone”), questions to ask a prospective manufacturer, 14 licensing land mines to avoid, “looks-like” versus “works-like” prototypes, Ten Things Not to Tell a Venture Capitalist, and how to protect your invention once it’s on the market. Appendices include a glossary of legal, manufacturing, and marketing terms, a sample nondisclosure agreement, and a patent application, deconstructed.

What's Inside

Praise

"This clear, thorough, and entertaining guide will be sought out by those who need practical help to bring their ideas for inventions to fruition. Highly recommended."—Joan Pedzich, Harris Beach PLLC, Rochester, NY, Library Journal
